Pence won't be charged, GOP 2024 field to expand: Where Republicans stand heading into June Former Vice President Mike Pence won't face charges stemming from the Justice Department's probe into his handling of classified documents, sources tell CBS News. Pence is expected to join an already crowded 2024 Republican presidential field next week. CBS News political director Fin Gómez has more on where the race stands with Iowa getting a visit from GOP contenders.