Republican Party unites as public GOP rifts are highlighted The Republican Party is uniting as public GOP rifts are highlighted. At the center of the drama is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who escaped any punishment Wednesday during a closed-door GOP meeting over her extreme views, including endorsing political violence and anti-Semitic falsehoods. Meanwhile, in that same meeting, Congresswoman Liz Cheney survived an effort to remove her from GOP leadership with members supporting her by a margin of 145 to 61. Kris Van Cleave reports.