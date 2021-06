Republican-led investigation of 2020 election in Michigan debunks claims of fraud A months-long Republican-led probe of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan determined there was no evidence of widespread fraud, and suggests that people who made such claims should be considered for investigation. Craig Mauger, state government and politics reporter for The Detroit News, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the findings and the reaction from former President Donald Trump.