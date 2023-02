Republican lawmakers consider nationwide TikTok ban Some Republican lawmakers favor legislation that would completely ban TikTok due to security concerns about the app, which is owned by a Chinese company. The Biden administration has given federal employees 30 days to remove the popular app from government-issued devices. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano to discuss the ban and preview President Biden's speech on the Affordable Care Act.