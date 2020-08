Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and more from RNC night 2 Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at Wednesday at the Republican National Convention. Last night's speakers included first lady Melania Trump, and there was also controversy over some administration officials violating an ethics law. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports from Washington, and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN with analysis and reaction.