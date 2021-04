Republican congressman Jason Smith on Trump's lewd comments Donald Trump continues to face backlash for lewd comments about women on a tape from 2005. Top Republicans including Sen. John McCain have withdrawn their support for the GOP candidate. Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri joined CBS News contributor and former moderator of "Face the Nation" Bob Schieffer and CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes on CBSN to discuss his views on the tape and why he still supports Trump.