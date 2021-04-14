Live

Republican candidates promise ferocious debate

Advisers for Republican candidates Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz promised that Thursday night's debate will be another brutal showdown with front-runner Donald Trump. For his part, Trump said he will fight back if he is attacked. Major Garrett has more.
