Reps. Jim Himes and Bryan Steil on "The Takeout" - 6/10/22 Members of the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, chairman and Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Himes and Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, join Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss the state of the U.S. economy, soaring energy prices and what options the current administration has in curbing rising costs.