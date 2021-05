Reports: U.S. paid to recover stolen documents The U.S. intelligence community reportedly paid thousands of dollars in an attempt to recover stolen NSA documents from Russian operatives. The U.S. "secretly negotiated" with Russians to purchase the documents, and the Russians then offered to sell them material regarding President Trump, The Intercept reported Friday. The New York Times later ran a related story. The Intercept's James Risen joinS CBSN to discuss the story, which the CIA has denied.