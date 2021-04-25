Live

Watch CBSN Live

Reports of mass executions of civilians in Aleppo

Reports of mass executions of civilians are coming out of the Syrian city of Aleppo. Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, senior fellow for the Council On Foreign Relations, spoke to CBSN about the frightening developments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.