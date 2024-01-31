Reporting on a new kind of naval warfare

Watch CBS News

U.S. Navy commanders told CBS News that the Navy hasn't operated under fire in a weapons engagement zone, like it has in the Red Sea, since World War II. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell has more.
