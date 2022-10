Reporter who witnessed Russian missile strike in Kyiv describes what he saw Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv to start the day Monday as the Kremlin launched a new wave of missile attacks on Ukraine's capital city. Kyiv is just one of several cities across the country being targeted by Russia's latest wave of violence. BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega, who was able to watch Russian missiles rain down on Kyiv, joined CBS News to describe what he saw.