Live

Watch CBSN Live

Report: World's oceans are warmer than ever

The results of rising climate change include melting glaciers, threats to wildlife, as well as strong typhoons in Asia and record drought in California. As Vicente Arenas reports, scientists say the warming is caused by people. "
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.