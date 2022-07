Report: U.S. Secret Service members erased Jan. 5-6 texts There is a new report out that accuses members of the U.S. Secret Service of erasing text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after the Department of Homeland Security inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the agency's response to the assault on the U.S. Capitol. The Secret Service denies maliciously deleting text messages around the time. Nikole Killion reports.