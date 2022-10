Report: Trump lawyer speaks with federal investigators in Mar-a-Lago case Christina Bobb, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, is speaking with federal investigators in the Mar-a-Lago probe, according to a report. She signed a certified letter back in June asserting that all classified documents had been returned to the federal government. David Weinstein, an attorney at Jones Walker LLP, and a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News to discuss the latest developments in the case.