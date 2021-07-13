Surfside Condo Collapse
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Haitians hope to claim asylum in U.S. after president killed
Watch Live: Texas Democrats speak after fleeing state to block elections bill
COVID ward fire kills at least 64 people in hospital
Jewelry, toys and unbroken wine bottles found in condo rubble
Watch Live: Biden to deliver major voting rights speech
England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on
Judge OKs $73 million payout in suit vs. ex-UCLA gynecologist
Deadly riots and looting in South Africa after ex-president jailed
Red tide, tons of dead fish still in Tampa Bay despite Elsa
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
2021 National Youth Poet Laureate Alex Huynh
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Report: Top places to live in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report's real estate editor Devon Thorsby joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the top places to live in the U.S. She shares what real estate trends from the pandemic are here to stay.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On