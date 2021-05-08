Report says White House plans to oust Tillerson, while Pres. Trump plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital A report from the New York Times says the White House has drafted a plan to force the resignation of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Meanwhile, President Trump reportedly plans to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which would break with the policies of past U.S. presidents and could cause unrest in the region. CBS News White House reporter Jacqueline Alemany joins CBSN with the latest details.