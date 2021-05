Report predicts up to 25 percent of America's malls will close by 2022 According to a new report from Credit Suisse, over the next five years up to a quarter of the nation's shopping malls will shutter. Consumer expert and editor-in-chief of the website Non Political News, Vera Gibbons, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss what's behind the potential mass closings and how malls are trying to combat it.