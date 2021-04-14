Live

Report: Number of hate groups growing in U.S.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the number of hate groups in the United States has increased and that 2015 may have been the most volatile year since 1968. Former ATF agent Matt Horace joins CBSN to discuss the findings.
