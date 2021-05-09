Live

Watch CBSN Live

Report: New owner jacks up price of cancer drug

Prices for a 40-year-old cancer drug called lomustine have skyrocketed nearly 1,400 percent since 2013. The Wall Street Journal reports the price hike came after a company called NextSource acquired the drug.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.