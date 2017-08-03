Live

Watch CBSN Live

Report: New chief of staff Kelly reassured Attorney General Sessions his job is safe

The Associated Press is reporting chief of staff John Kelly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the weekend to reassure him his job was safe, after weeks of attacks from President Trump. Washington Post congressional reporter Sean Sullivan and political reporter for The Guardian Sabrina Siddiqui joined "Red & Blue" to break down Kelly's influence in the White House, and the latest in the Russia investigation.
