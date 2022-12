Report finds widespread misconduct in Women’s Soccer League: CBS News Flash Dec. 15, 2022 A new report from the National Women's Soccer League and players union finds ongoing and widespread misconduct at more than half the clubs, going back a decade, including instances of sexual abuse and manipulation coming from those in power. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for an end to runoff elections. And Part Two of the Harry and Meghan docu-series is out on Netflix today.