Report finds lead contamination threat beyond Flint Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder testifies before Congress Thursday about lead contamination in Flint’s drinking water. But a new investigation by the USA Today Network is raising questions about tap water nationwide. The report identified nearly 2,000 water systems used by six million people where excessive levels of lead were detected in the past four years. Adriana Diaz reports from Sebring, Ohio, a village that has been struggling with tainted water problems for months.