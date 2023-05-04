Report finds GOP megadonor paid private school tuition for Clarence Thomas' grand-nephew A ProPublica investigation published Thursday found that Texas real estate developer and Republican donor Harlan Crow paid the tuition for Justice Clarence Thomas' grandnephew at two private schools. The report is the latest in a series of revelations about Thomas' relationship with Crow, whose friendship dates back more than two decades. CBS News spoke with one of the investigation's co-authors, Justin Elliott. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford has more.