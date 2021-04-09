Live

Report: A monkey led police to El Chapo's hideout

El Chapo's beloved pet monkey, Botas, was what led police to the drug lord's hideout in October, according to a report in Mexican media. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have more on the monkey business.
