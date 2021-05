Rep. Steve Scalise on why he supports gun rights Before the Las Vegas mass shooting, "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell spoke with Republican Congressman Steve Scalise about gun control. Last week's "60 Minutes" interview was Scalise's first since he was critically wounded in June by a gunman at a congressional baseball practice. In a portion you didn't see on "60 Minutes," the House majority whip stated his support for gun owners' rights.