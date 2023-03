Rep. Stacey Plaskett on "The Takeout" - 3/24/23 Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, top Democrat on the House Judiciary's "weaponization of government" select subcommittee and the delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, sits down with Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss her role on the Republican-led committee and why she says House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan are attempting to intimidate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his investigation of former President Trump.