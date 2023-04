Rep. Ro Khanna says "obviously there was mismanagement" at Silicon Valley Bank Rep. Ro Khanna, who had received campaign contributions from Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker, who also served on the board of the San Francisco Fed, said "obviously there was mismanagement" at the failed bank. The California Democrat tells "Face the Nation" that in the future, bank executives should be barred from serving on the board of regional Federal Reserve Banks.