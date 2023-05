Rep. Patrick McHenry says there are no "red lines" in debt ceiling negotiations Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that the U.S. could default on its debt obligations as soon as June 1. House Financial Services Committee chair Rep. Patrick McHenry says Republicans have no "red lines" in negotiations, "other than that we have to address our fiscal house at a time when federal spending is up more than 40% from pre-COVID levels."