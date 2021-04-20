Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at DNC

Rep. Nancy Pelosi addressed the DNC on Thursday night. She said Clinton has a "gift for strategic thinking" and the strength to lead the country. Pelosi urged gun control, investment in education and innovation and a living wage for all Americans.
