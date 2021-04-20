Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Eye On Earth
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Jury begins deliberations in Derek Chauvin trial
Walter Mondale, former vice president, has died at age 93
Officer who defended Capitol died of natural causes, officials say
Cities brace for violence as Derek Chauvin verdict looms
Nevada killer seeks firing squad over lethal injection
FedEx shooting puts spotlight on "red flag" laws
McCarthy to introduce resolution to censure Maxine Waters
Traditionally red Texas experiencing green jobs boom
Tyrannosaurs may have been social carnivores, not loner predators
Coronavirus Crisis
All U.S. adults now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
Michigan officials request help as COVID-19 cases surge
You've been vaccinated. So do you need a vaccine card?
Oral COVID-19 vaccine being tested in LA-area research center
What's behind the push for a 4th stimulus check
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at DNC
Rep. Nancy Pelosi addressed the DNC on Thursday night. She said Clinton has a "gift for strategic thinking" and the strength to lead the country. Pelosi urged gun control, investment in education and innovation and a living wage for all Americans.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On