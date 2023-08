Rep. Nancy Mace warns of "staggering" challenges Congress faces as U.S. heads toward "child care cliff" Pandemic-era federal funding for child care is set to expire at the end of September, which could potentially leave 3 million children without child care. U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, and Ro Khanna, Democrat of California, tell "Face the Nation" about their bipartisan efforts to find a solution.