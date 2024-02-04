Watch CBS News

Rep. Mike Turner says House has to "make certain" there's a path for Ukraine aid

After Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House plans to vote next week on a standalone bill on aid to Israel, Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner, Republican of Ohio, tells "Face the Nation" that the House has to "make certain" that there's a path for aid to Ukraine. "Ukrainians are getting to the point that it's critical that the funding come through," Turner said in a joint appearance with Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.