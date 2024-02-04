Rep. Mike Turner says House has to "make certain" there's a path for Ukraine aid After Speaker Mike Johnson said that the House plans to vote next week on a standalone bill on aid to Israel, Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner, Republican of Ohio, tells "Face the Nation" that the House has to "make certain" that there's a path for aid to Ukraine. "Ukrainians are getting to the point that it's critical that the funding come through," Turner said in a joint appearance with Democratic Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut.