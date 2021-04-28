Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rep. McCarthy on GOP plan to replace Obamacare

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is working with House Speaker Paul Ryan to sell the Obamacare replacement to fellow Republicans. McCarthy joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the Republicans' health care plan.
