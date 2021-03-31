Rep. Matt Gaetz, facing sex trafficking inquiry, denies relationship with 17-year-old The Justice Department is investigating whether Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, had a possible sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him. A former department official tells CBS News the investigation began at least last summer. No charges have been brought against the Florida lawmaker, who called a New York Times report on the inquiry "verifiably false" and said he did not have a relationship with a 17-year-old. Nikole Killion reports.