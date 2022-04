Rep. Liz Cheney’s fundraising soars ahead of primary despite dwindling support from the GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming is pulling impressively high fundraising numbers ahead of the primary despite a dramatic loss of support within her own Republican Party. Jim King, a professor of political science at the School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies at the University of Wyoming, joins “Red and Blue” to discuss why she should be counted out of the primary race.