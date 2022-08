Rep. Liz Cheney loses Republican primary to Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman in Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has lost the Republican primary for Wyoming's U.S. House seat to Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump. Despite her defeat, Cheney says she will continue to fight to keep Trump from returning to the Oval Office. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.