Rep. Liz Cheney facing tough primary on Tuesday Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is fighting to hold on to her seat as voters head to the polls in the primary on Tuesday. Cheney is facing off against trial attorney Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Trump. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and Fin Gomez, CBS News' political director, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the race and Tuesday's primaries in Alaska.