Rep. Liz Cheney faces off against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's primary elections Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday, and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney hopes to garner enough of her party's support to defeat Trump-backed opponent Harriet Hageman and keep her U.S. House seat. Early polling shows Cheney trailing behind Hageman. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.