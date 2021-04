Rep. John Lewis on Democrats' gun control sit-in, Brexit Georgia Congressman John Lewis vows to battle on, after this week's historic Congressional sit-in over the gun control stalemate. The civil rights pioneer joined fellow Democrats in a 25-hour protest. But House Speaker Paul Ryan says it was nothing more than a stunt. Rep. Lewis joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss why he felt he had to "dramatize" the issue and make it "plain" for the American people to see.