Rep. Gallego says some Democratic senators "have encouraged me to run" against Sen. Sinema Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona told CBS News on Wednesday that some Democratic senators are privately encouraging him to run against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced last week that she would leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. "There have been some senators that have encouraged me to run," Gallego told CBS News in an interview. "There are some senators, some of Senator Sinema's colleagues that are encouraging me to run."