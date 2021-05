Rep. Elise Stefanik elected to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as No. 3 Republican in the House New York's Elise Stefanik, a fierce defender of former President Trump, was elected to become the No. 3 Republican in the House on Friday, replacing outspoken Trump critic Liz Cheney. While the move is aimed at helping the GOP reclaim the House next year, it also stands as a potential roadblock for making deals with Democrats. Christina Ruffini has latest.