Rep. David Cicilline on gun laws: "I hope the Republicans in the Senate won't stand in the way" Gun control legislation in the U.S. House is likely to pass, but it will likely face an uphill battle in the Senate. Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) about the Protecting Our Kids Act's chances of becoming law and a new safety bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security that warns about online extremism.