Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick says "there is a little bit of wiggle room" on debt default date Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Republican of Pennsylvania, and Josh Gottheimer, Democrat of New Jersey, join "Face the Nation" as the U.S. heads closer to the debt default date of June 1. Fitzpatrick said the "math tells us there is a little bit of wiggle room" on that date, but Gottheimer said "we have to presume" that June 1 is the hard default date.