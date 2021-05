Rep. Adam Schiff on James Comey testimony Four congressional panels are investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election, including the Senate and House Intelligence Committees. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joins "CBS This Morning" from the Capitol to discuss former FBI Director James Comey's testimony today before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and whether there's any evidence of obstruction of justice in President Trump's conversations with Comey.