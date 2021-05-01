Rep. Adam Schiff on "dysfunctional" Trump administration, Putin's credibility Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the fallout from James Comey's memo saying President Trump tried to convince him to end the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Schiff also discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to release a transcript of Mr. Trump's conversations with Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office.