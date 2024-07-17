Rep. Adam Schiff calls for Biden to drop out of 2024 race, highest-ranking Democrat to do so Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate, is calling on President Biden to end his reelection effort, citing "serious concerns" about Biden's ability to beat Donald Trump. Schiff, who served as lead prosecutor in the first impeachment trial against Trump, is the highest-profile Democrat to publicly tell Biden to drop out of the race. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.