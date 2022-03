Rep. Abigail Spanberger faces tough reelection in Virginia Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger faces a tough reelection in the midterms this November. Several Republicans, including Yesli Vega, are trying to flip her seat in the 7th congressional district as the state leans toward the right. CBS News political producer Aaron Navarro spoke exclusively with the two candidates. He joined Lana Zak to discuss.