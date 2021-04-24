Rent the Runway CEO on expansion into Neiman Marcus in San Francisco Online shopping is now a more than $100 billion industry, which accounts for more than eight percent of all retail sales. Rent the Runway is taking advantage of this trend by letting people lease designer clothing online. But now, it's also opening stores inside one of the nation's best-known retailers. Co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new partnership and the growing online shopping trend.