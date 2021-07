Rent prices soar in multiple cities across U.S. Rent prices are rising well past their pre-pandemic levels in multiple U.S. cities. Realtor.com says the median rent last month is up 8% compared to the same time last year. Rents are at new highs in 44 of the nation's largest markets. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.