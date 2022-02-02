Live

Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: Rent prices soar across the U.S.

Average monthly rents increased by 14% across the U.S. in 2021. Costs rose even higher, up to 40%, in some popular cities like Austin, Texas. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste with the details.
